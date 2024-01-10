ADVERTISEMENT

Joju George and Gautham Karthik join the cast of Mani Ratnam - Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’

January 10, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The rest of the cast includes Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi

The Hindu Bureau

Joju George and Gautham Karthik | Photo Credit: @RKFI/X

We had previously reported that veteran actor Kamal Haasan and veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam are teaming up for a film 35 years after their cult gangster drama Nayakan and the new film is titled Thug Life. It’s now known that the film will also star Joju George and Gautham Karthik.

Interestingly, while this is Joju George’s first film with both the actor and filmmaker, Gautham Karthik, on the other hand, made his debut with Mani Ratnam’s Kadal in 2013. Kamal has previously lent his voice to a song in Muthuramalingam that starred Gautam in the lead.

Joju and Gautam will join the star-studded cast list of Thug Life which also features Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth under their banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film will be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

Thug Life will have music by AR Rahman. Notably, this is the first time the three are coming together for a project. Rahman, frequent collaborator of Mani Ratnam, previously scored music for Kamal in 2000’s Thenali.

