Jojo Siwa to lead horror-thriller movie ‘All My Friends Are Dead’

February 21, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - Los Angeles

Featuring Jojo Siwa and Jade Pettyjohn, ‘All My Friends Are Dead’ is set to be directed by Marcus Dunstan

PTI

Jojo Siwa | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

American singer-actor Jojo Siwa is set to star in the upcoming horror-thriller All My Friends Are Dead.

According to entertainment news portal Deadline, the movie will be directed by Marcus Dunstan and also feature Jade Pettyjohn of Little Fires Everywhere fame.

The story follows a group of close college friends who get a steal on a killer Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. A weekend of partying quickly takes a turn for the worst as members of the group are murdered one by one. They soon discover that each one of their deaths directly corresponds to one of the seven deadly sins.

Josh Sims and Jessica Sarah Flaum have penned the screenplay of the film, which will start shooting in Canada later this year.

John Baldecchi will produce the project. Dominic Ianno, Jason Resnick, and Kevin Greutert are executive producing, along with Clay Epstein of Film Mode Entertainment and Dan Rubin, CEO of Budding Equity.

