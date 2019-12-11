Movies

’Jojo Rabbit’ child actor Archie Yates cast in ‘Home Alone’ reboot

Archie Yates (right) in ‘Jojo Rabbit’

Archie Yates (right) in ‘Jojo Rabbit’   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

The ‘Home Alone’ franchise made an overnight star out of young actor Macaulay Culkin in the 1990s

Disney has cast Jojo Rabbit breakout Archie Yates in its Home Alone reboot.

The 10-year-old Yates made an impressive debut in the scene-stealing role of Yorki, the adorable straight-shooting best friend of lead character Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) in Taika Waititi’s satirical black comedy.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being called Home Alone due to the similarities in idea, but in execution the project will have another title.

Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney will play Yates’ on-screen parents in the reboot.

As per insiders, the new film will see Kemper and Delaney go to war with a child who has stolen a priceless heirloom in order to save themselves from financial ruin.

Dan Mazer of Dirty Grandpa will direct the film from a script by Saturday Night Live scribes Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

The Home Alone franchise made an overnight star out of young actor Macaulay Culkin in the 1990s.

The first film, which released in 1990, followed the misadventures of Kevin McCallister (Culkin) after his family forgets to bring him on their Christmas vacation, leaving him to outwit burglars.

The film spawned four sequels — two theatrical and two made-for-television. The first three movies raked in over USD 900 million at the worldwide box office.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
children's films
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 7:20:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/jojo-rabbit-child-actor-archie-yates-cast-in-home-alone-reboot/article30277841.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY