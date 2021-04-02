‘Joji’ trailer: Fahadh Faasil stars in modern-day ‘Macbeth’ adaptation

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, this crime drama is scripted by Syam Pushkaran, and will stream April 7 on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video has today unveiled the trailer of the eagerly awaited crime drama, Joji, inspired by William Shakespeare’s popular tragedy, Macbeth.

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, this crime drama is scripted by Syam Pushkaran and stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead alongside renowned actors Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex, Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph and Sunny PN in prominent roles.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Joji is produced by Bhavana Studios in association with Fahadh Faasil and Friends & Working Class Hero. The film will stream April 7 on Amazon Prime.

The film’s trailer gives a glimpse into Joji and his world. Joji played by Fahadh Faasil, is an engineering dropout and the youngest son of the rich plantation family, who aspires to become a super wealthy NRI. His father sees down on him and thinks of him as nothing more than a loser. Driven by greed and blind ambition, Joji finally decides to execute his plans following an unexpected event in the family.

Sharing about his character, Fahad Faasil said, “Joji is very close to my heart since I have got the chance to share the screen with some of the veterans in the filmmaking industry- Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, and Unnimaya Prasadin. It’s a sheer delight to work on the project with such talented professionals. Moreover, in the film I will be seen in a unique and interesting avatar.”

On reuniting with Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran after four years, director Dileesh Pothan shared, “I believe there couldn’t have been a better choice than pairing up with Fahadh and Syam to create Joji. We share a great level of bonding and hence it was exciting to work with both of them since we have known each other for the longest time. Fahadh and Syam, as an actor and as a scriptwriter respectively have done a commendable job to bring to life a director’s vision and I couldn’t be happier enough.”