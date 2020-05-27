Movies

Join Taika Waititi and friends for a reading of ‘James and the Giant Peach’

Catch the show, which is spread over 10 episodes, on the Roald Dahl HQ YouTube channel

Join Oscar winner Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, and his famous friends (or celebrities as he calls them) for a reading of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach. The book tells the story of James, an orphan, who enters a gigantic magical peach and has a wild adventure with seven insects that he meets.

Spread over 10 episodes released on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on the Roald Dahl HQ YouTube channel, the initiative aims to raise money for charity.

Five episodes are available so far featuring actors such as Liam and Chris Hemsworth, Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Eddie Redmayne, Olivia Wilde, and Ryan Reynolds playing such memorable characters as Aunt Spiker, Aunt Sponge, grasshopper, centipede, earthworm, and spider. Taika brings his weird and wonderful energy to his role as narrator and James, while also providing sound effects (from water splashing to a helicopter) and some at-home visual effects.

