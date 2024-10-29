ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny Depp to star in ‘Day Drinker’ with Penélope Cruz

Published - October 29, 2024 12:46 pm IST

This marks Depp’s most prominent Hollywood project in recent years, following his work in European cinema, including ‘Jeanne du Barry’ and ‘Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness’

The Hindu Bureau

Johnny Depp | Photo Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz are set to reunite in Day Drinker, a high-stakes action thriller directed by Marc Webb for Lionsgate. This marks Depp’s most prominent Hollywood project in recent years, following his work in European cinema, including Jeanne du Barry and Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness.

Terry Gilliam wants Johnny Depp to play Satan in his new movie

Day Drinker sees Depp aiming for a commercial comeback, aligning with Webb, known for The Amazing Spider-Man series, who is also in post-production on Disney’s live-action Snow White.

In Day Drinker, Depp stars as a cruise ship bartender who encounters a mysterious day drinker, played by Cruz. Their meeting plunges both into a complex criminal network, unveiling unexpected connections and hidden dangers.

Produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, whose credits include the John Wick franchise, Day Drinker boasts a production team with proven action success. Adam Kolbrenner, known for Free Guy and Prisoners, joins as producer.

Union Minister of State for I&B inaugurates India pavilion at Marche du Film

Day Drinker marks Depp and Cruz’s fourth collaboration, following Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express. With international sales launching at the American Film Market, the project signals Depp’s return to major Hollywood productions

