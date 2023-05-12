Johnny Depp to direct ‘Modi’ biopic; Al Pacino in cast

May 12, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Johnny Depp has revealed the cast for Modi, his first directorial effort in 25 years. The biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani will be led by Italian star Riccardo Scamarcio ( John Wick: Chapter 2), Cesar Award winner Pierre Niney ( Yves Saint Laurent) and screen icon Al Pacino ( The Godfather), reported Deadline.

The shoot of the film will commence in Budapest this Fall. The anticipated title is being sold at the Cannes market by The Veterans. The additional casting of the film is underway.

Based on a play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, the film will tell the story of the famous painter and sculptor Modigliani during his time in Paris in 1916, reported Deadline. The movie will chronicle the life of the Italian artist across a turbulent and eventful 48 hours which sees him on the run from police through the streets and bars of war-torn Paris. His desire to prematurely end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow bohemians: French artist Maurice Utrillo, the Belarusian-born Chaim Soutine and his English muse and lover, Beatrice Hastings.

.Depp and Pacino also starred in the 1997 crime flick Donnie Brasco. Nicola Pecorini ( The Legend of Don Quixote) has joined as director of photography, Andrew Sanders and John Beard will lead production design and Penny Rose ( Pirates of the Caribbean) will handle costumes. Modigliani will be Depp's second feature directorial turn after 1997's The Brave, in which he also starred alongside Marlon Brando. He also directed several music videos for his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis.

Depp's anticipated acting comeback film Jeanne du Barry will open the Cannes Film Festival next week. (ANI)