Johnny Depp to be presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

Johnny Depp is set to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival, where his directorial debut ‘Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness’ will be screened

Updated - September 21, 2024 02:54 pm IST

PTI
Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th Rome Film Festival, where his upcoming directorial Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness will also be screened.

Johnny Depp responds to ‘Blow’ co-star’s verbal abuse allegations

According to Deadline, the film will head to Rome after its world premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival later this month. The 2024 edition of the Rome Film Festival will take place from October 16 to 27.

Described as a "seventy-two-hour whirlwind in the life of bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani", Modi features Riccardo Scamarcio in the lead role alongside Antonia Desplat and Hollywood icon Al Pacino.

The film follows a chaotic series of events through the streets of war torn Paris in 1916. "On the run from the police, his desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow artists Maurice Utrillo, Chaim Soutine, and Modi’s muse, Beatrice Hastings. Modi seeks advice from his art dealer and friend, Leopold Zborowski, however, after a night of hallucinations, the chaos in Modi’s mind reaches a crescendo when faced with an American collector, Maurice Gangnat, who has the power to change his life," the official synopsis read.

ALSO READ:Johnny Depp directs Al Pacino in first-look images of ‘Modi’; film wraps up shoot

Depp, known for his roles in the projects like Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, made his directorial debut with 1997's Brave.

At the Rome Film Festival, Viggo Mortensen will also receive a Lifetime Achievement award. The Oscar-nominated actor's latest movie "The Dead Don’t Hurt", co-starring Vicky Krieps, will be showcased.

Published - September 21, 2024 02:28 pm IST

English cinema / World cinema

