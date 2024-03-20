ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny Depp responds to ‘Blow’ co-star’s verbal abuse allegations

March 20, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

Depp has been accused of humiliating and hurling abuses at ‘Blow’ co-star, Lola Glaudini

The Hindu Bureau

Johnny Depp | Photo Credit: TIM P. WHITBY

Amidst resurfaced claims of mistreatment on the set of the 2001 film Blow, actor Johnny Depp has finally responded to allegations made by his co-star Lola Glaudini.

In a recent statement to Deadline, Depp’s representative emphasized the actor’s commitment to fostering positive working relationships, asserting that Glaudini’s recollection starkly contrasts with others present on set during filming.

ALSO READ
Johnny Depp directs Al Pacino in first-look images of ‘Modi’; film wraps up shoot

Glaudini recounted an incident during the podcast, Powerful Truth Angels, where she described Depp’s behavior towards her while filming a scene directed by Ted Demme. According to her, Depp aggressively confronted her, accusing her of pulling focus during his monologue and berating her with profanity.

This encounter left Glaudini feeling stunned and intimidated, particularly as it occurred on her first day on a major studio production. Despite Depp’s subsequent attempt at what she described as a “non-apology apology,” Glaudini noted feeling isolated and unsupported by others on set, including Demme, who she says did not intervene or offer any apology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fallout from the incident left Glaudini feeling ostracized, reflecting on the challenges of standing up to such behavior in a high-pressure environment.

Depp’s response comes amidst ongoing scrutiny over his conduct both on and off-screen, in the wake of the infamous trial Depp-Heard trial.

ALSO READ
‘Depp v. Heard’ docu-series review: A redundant attempt that leads us nowhere
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US