GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Johnny Depp responds to ‘Blow’ co-star’s verbal abuse allegations

Depp has been accused of humiliating and hurling abuses at ‘Blow’ co-star, Lola Glaudini

March 20, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp | Photo Credit: TIM P. WHITBY

Amidst resurfaced claims of mistreatment on the set of the 2001 film Blow, actor Johnny Depp has finally responded to allegations made by his co-star Lola Glaudini.

In a recent statement to Deadline, Depp’s representative emphasized the actor’s commitment to fostering positive working relationships, asserting that Glaudini’s recollection starkly contrasts with others present on set during filming.

Johnny Depp directs Al Pacino in first-look images of ‘Modi’; film wraps up shoot

Glaudini recounted an incident during the podcast, Powerful Truth Angels, where she described Depp’s behavior towards her while filming a scene directed by Ted Demme. According to her, Depp aggressively confronted her, accusing her of pulling focus during his monologue and berating her with profanity.

This encounter left Glaudini feeling stunned and intimidated, particularly as it occurred on her first day on a major studio production. Despite Depp’s subsequent attempt at what she described as a “non-apology apology,” Glaudini noted feeling isolated and unsupported by others on set, including Demme, who she says did not intervene or offer any apology.

The fallout from the incident left Glaudini feeling ostracized, reflecting on the challenges of standing up to such behavior in a high-pressure environment.

Depp’s response comes amidst ongoing scrutiny over his conduct both on and off-screen, in the wake of the infamous trial Depp-Heard trial.

‘Depp v. Heard’ docu-series review: A redundant attempt that leads us nowhere

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.