Johnny Depp directs Al Pacino in first-look images of ‘Modi’; film wraps up shoot

January 19, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Actor Johnny Depp has unveiled first-look images of his much-anticipated directorial, Modi, as the film wrapped its shoot recently. Depp’s first directorial effort in 25 years, the film is a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Italian star Riccardo Scamarcio, Cesar Award winner Pierre Niney and screen icon Al Pacino lead the film.

One of the several pictures from the sets of the film shows Depp director Pacino, who is playing French art collector Maurice Gangnat in the film.

Based on a play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, Modi tells the story of the famous painter and sculptor Modigliani during his time in Paris in 1916. “On the run from the police, Modi’s desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow Bohemians: French artist Maurice Utrillo, the Belarusian-born Chaim Soutine and his English muse and lover, Beatrice Hastings. Modi seeks advice from his Polish art dealer and friend Leopold Zborowski, but the chaos reaches a crescendo when he’s faced with a collector who could change his life,” reads a synopsis reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Depp called the experience of making Modi “an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience.”

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity. To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project. Modi is a testament to the collaborative spirit of independent filmmaking, and I am excited to present this unique and compelling story to the world,” he said.

