ADVERTISEMENT

‘John Wick: Under The High Table’ sequel series in development with Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves set to return

Published - August 06, 2024 12:53 pm IST

The series will pick up immediately after the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ and finds the world of the High Table in turmoil, introducing a mix of new characters vying for power while familiar faces remain devoted to the old order

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘John Wick: Parabellum’ | Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Lionsgate is set to expand the John Wick universe with a new action series titled John Wick: Under The High Table. The series will be executive produced by Keanu Reeves, the star of the billion-dollar film franchise, and its director, Chad Stahelski. Stahelski is also slated to direct the pilot episode, according to Deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ movie review: Keanu Reeves is all aces in final instalment that’s more personal and bloodier than ever

John Wick: Under The High Table is written by Robert Levine, co-creator of The Old Man, and picks up immediately after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. The story finds the world of the High Table in turmoil, introducing a mix of new characters vying for power while familiar faces remain devoted to the old order.

The series aims to blend these new and established characters, pushing the John Wick universe into a new era. This approach mirrors that of The Continental: From the World of John Wick, a prequel limited series that became one of Peacock’s biggest original launches in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kill’ movie review: Lakshya rampages in propulsive bloodfest

Stahelski, who signed a deal with Lionsgate in January to oversee creative aspects of the John Wick franchise across various media, will executive produce through his company 87Eleven Entertainment. Robert Levine will serve as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Reeves and Thunder Road’s Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk, who have been producers on the movies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Although Reeves is not set to reprise his role on screen, he is deeply involved in the project’s development. The series is currently being shopped around and is expected to generate significant interest.

Donnie Yen to reprise role in ‘John Wick’ spinoff as blind assassin

The future of the John Wick franchise is robust, with a fifth film in development, and a spinoff movie featuring Donnie Yen’s character Caine. The upcoming spinoff film Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, will also explore the period between the third and fourth John Wick films. John Wick: Under The High Table will expand this universe without interfering with the planned fifth installment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US