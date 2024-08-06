‘John Wick: Under The High Table’ sequel series in development with Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves set to return

Lionsgate is set to expand the John Wick universe with a new action series titled John Wick: Under The High Table. The series will be executive produced by Keanu Reeves, the star of the billion-dollar film franchise, and its director, Chad Stahelski. Stahelski is also slated to direct the pilot episode, according to Deadline.

John Wick: Under The High Table is written by Robert Levine, co-creator of The Old Man, and picks up immediately after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. The story finds the world of the High Table in turmoil, introducing a mix of new characters vying for power while familiar faces remain devoted to the old order.

The series aims to blend these new and established characters, pushing the John Wick universe into a new era. This approach mirrors that of The Continental: From the World of John Wick, a prequel limited series that became one of Peacock’s biggest original launches in 2023.

Stahelski, who signed a deal with Lionsgate in January to oversee creative aspects of the John Wick franchise across various media, will executive produce through his company 87Eleven Entertainment. Robert Levine will serve as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Reeves and Thunder Road’s Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk, who have been producers on the movies.

Although Reeves is not set to reprise his role on screen, he is deeply involved in the project’s development. The series is currently being shopped around and is expected to generate significant interest.

The future of the John Wick franchise is robust, with a fifth film in development, and a spinoff movie featuring Donnie Yen’s character Caine. The upcoming spinoff film Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, will also explore the period between the third and fourth John Wick films. John Wick: Under The High Table will expand this universe without interfering with the planned fifth installment.