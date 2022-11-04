'John Wick' prequel series 'The Continental' to debut on Prime Video in 2023

Produced by Lionsgate Television, the show focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the Keanu Reeves-led action film franchise

Prime Video announced that the upcoming "John Wick" prequel series "The Continental" will launch on its platform in 2023.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, the show focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the Keanu Reeves-led action film franchise.

The series will be exclusively available to Prime Video members worldwide, excluding the US, Middle East and Israel, in 2023, Prime Video said in a press release.

"The Continental" is told from the perspective of a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, the manager of the hotel, which is a refuge for assassins.

"Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of ‘70’s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel - a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals," the official plotline read.

It will also feature veteran actor Mel Gibson as Cormac, Ayomide Adegun as young Charon, Ben Robson as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, Nhung Kate as Yen and Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie.

"The John Wick films have created one of the most immersive, detailed and enjoyable universes we’ve seen on screen in the last decade," said Chris Mansolillo, Director, Content Acquisition, Prime Video.

"We are extremely proud to play a part in continuing to build that universe, offering viewers an insight into the origins of the infamous Continental Hotel and its incredible characters,” he added.

The series is showrun by Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, who also serve as writers and executive producers alongside Albert Hughes, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger.