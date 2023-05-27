HamberMenu
‘John Wick 5’ in early development, confirms Lionsgate

Lionsgate Films, which distributed the fourth instalment of the ‘John Wick’series starring Keanu Reeves, has said that a fifth part of the successful franchise is on cards

May 27, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thanks to the stupendous success of the Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 4, Lionsgate Films have confirmed that the fifth instalment of the popular franchise is on the horizon. The fourth part was the highest grosser in the John Wick franchise.

During Lionsgate’s Q4 2023 earnings call, Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake said that the fifth part of the series is in early development. “We are now moving across the franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at regular cadence spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is already a steady cadence of a franchise that there’s clear appetite by the audience. What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spin-off that comes out next year. We are in development on three others, including John Wick 5 and television series,” he said.

Reeves was in top form in the fourth part, which was directed by Chad Stahelski. In the film, Reeves plays the legendary hitman who is out to take a revenge on the High Table, and those who left him for dead. John Wick: Chapter 4 completed 50 days in India and collected close to Rs 60 crore.

