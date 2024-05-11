ADVERTISEMENT

John Malkovich joins the cast of 'The Fantastic Four'

Published - May 11, 2024 04:24 pm IST

Directed by Matt Shakman, 'The Fantastic Four' is slated for release on July 25, 2025

ANI

John Malkovich | Photo Credit: Sina Schuldt

Veteran actor John Malkovich has officially joined the cast of 'The Fantastic Four.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in lead roles, Malkovich is poised to make his mark on the iconic superhero franchise, as per Deadline.

Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’ casts Ralph Ineson as Galactus

Directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work on the acclaimed series 'WandaVision,' and penned by a team of seasoned writers including Eric Pearson and Josh Friedman, 'The Fantastic Four' is slated for release on July 25, 2025.

Malkovich, a two-time Oscar nominee renowned for his versatility and depth as an actor, brings a wealth of experience to the MCU. Recent audiences may recognise him from his compelling portrayal of French fashion designer Lucien Lelong in Apple TV+'s drama series 'The New Look,' alongside an ensemble cast featuring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche. In addition to his television ventures, Malkovich's diverse filmography includes appearances in Netflix's 'Ripley,' Showtime's 'Billions,' and Netflix's 'Space Force.'

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Paul Walter Hauser joins Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four’

His upcoming projects include Julian Schnabel's 'Hand of Dante' and A24's horror film 'Opus.'

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US