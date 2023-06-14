ADVERTISEMENT

John Magaro on playing the gentle third wheel in ‘Past Lives’

June 14, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Celine Song’s acclaimed directorial debut film, about two childhood friends reuniting in New York, with Magaro as the antidote to the ‘evil white American husband’, will be released in India by PVR Pictures

The Hindu Bureau

John Magaro and Greta Lee in ‘Past Lives’ | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Jon Pack

PVR Pictures is releasing playwright Celine Song’s acclaimed directorial debut film Past Lives in India.

The film tells the story of two childhood sweethearts, Nora and Hae Sung, who reunite after twenty years and discover an affectionate spark for each other. The story is set between Seoul in South Korea and New York.

ALSO READ
Greta Lee-Teo Yoo starrer ‘Past Lives’ to release in India

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo portray the lead characters in Past Lives. The Big Short and First Cow actor John Magaro plays Arthur, Nora’s novelist husband in the film.

Magaro in a statement said he was drawn to how real, vulnerable and kind his character in Past Lives is.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about his role, the actor said, “There aren’t any villains. But there are people who are filled with pride and people who are jealous and envious and angry, but they have to fight through those emotions”.

Elaborating on how his Song imagined the part, he added, “What Celine does is portray two really good men—they’re really kind, generous men—who are able to put their childish jealousies and insecurities behind them because they care about this woman”.

ALSO READ
‘Doctor Cha’ K-Drama review: Uhm Jung-hwa aces this journey towards empowerment and independence

Past Lives premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It was released by A24 in the United States on June 2. The film’s India release date is yet to be announced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US