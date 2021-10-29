John Krasinski’s next directorial adds Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw

29 October 2021 12:56 IST

Actors Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw are set to feature in John Krasinski’s upcoming directorial movie.

Krasinski will direct and star in the movie opposite actor Ryan Reynolds in the yet-untitled movie, which has been set up at Paramount Pictures.

The story is based on an original idea of Krasinski’s about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The details of Waller-Bridge and Shaw’s characters have been kept under wraps.

The movie will be produced by Reynolds along with his Sunday Night partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form.

Reynolds is also a producer via his company, Maximum Effort, while the production house’s George Dewey will executive produce.

Waller-Bridge and Shaw previously worked together on critically-acclaimed series “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve”.

Waller-Bridge is currently filming for “Indiana Jones 5”, in which she is starring alongside Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford.

Shaw will next appear in the“Star Wars”series“Andor”for streaming service Disney Plus.