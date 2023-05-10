John Krasinski’s ‘Jack Ryan’ to return with fourth and final season in June

May 10, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - Mumbai

The fourth and final season of Hollywood star John Krasinski’s popular spy series Jack Ryan will debut on Prime Video on June 30, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The fourth season, which comes just six months after the third chapter, will premiere on June 30 with two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday until the season finale on July 14, a press release stated. The six-episode final season will follow Krasinski’s titular spy on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic.

“As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organisation—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect,” the official description read.

Adapted from author Tom Clancy’s novels of the same title, the show’s final season also stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, with Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. The newcomers include Michael Pena as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television. It is executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Krasinski, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay and John Kelly. Additionally, Clancy and Skydance Television's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell executive produce the fourth season, along with Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.