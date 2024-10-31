ADVERTISEMENT

John Krasinski to reprise role for ‘Jack Ryan’ feature film

Published - October 31, 2024 10:37 am IST

The upcoming film builds on the series’ impressive viewership stats, which hit 1.15 billion minutes streamed for the final two episodes

The Hindu Bureau

John Krasinski in a still from ‘Jack Ryan’ | Photo Credit: Prime Video

John Krasinski is set to reprise his role as Jack Ryan in a new feature film from Amazon MGM Studios, marking the next phase of the popular franchise’s evolution. This film, an extension of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series, follows the success of the Prime Video series, which wrapped its fourth season in 2023 as one of the platform’s top global performers.

Joining Krasinski in the film are Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, with Kelly currently in final negotiations to return. The project will be directed by Andrew Bernstein, who previously helmed episodes of the series’ second season.

Bernstein is working from a script by Aaron Rabin, a writer and co-executive producer on the fourth season, with Krasinski and Allyson Seeger producing through Sunday Night, alongside producer Andrew Form. The production is being executed in association with Paramount Pictures and Skydance, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, John Kelly, and Carlton Cuse onboard as executive producers.

Krasinski, celebrated for recent hits like A Quiet Place and its sequel, is poised to bring Clancy's iconic CIA analyst back to audiences with a fresh narrative on the big screen.

