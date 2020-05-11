John Krasinski reunites ‘The Office’ cast for a Zoom wedding

Actor John Krasinki reunited with some of his “The Office” co-stars to surprise a newly married couple.

In an episode of his web series “Some Good News”, Krasinski united with former co-stars including Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak among others, to surprise the newly-wed Susan and John, who held their wedding virtually with Krasinski serving as the officiant, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“Perhaps my favourite love story of the week was a couple down in Maryland, whose wedding proposal was oddly familiar,” Krasinski said, sharing the couple’s proposal which was inspired by “The Office”.

In the show, Krasinski’s character Jim proposed to Fischer’s character Pam, outside a convenience store.

He then connected with the couple through a video call.

“You guys have proved that proposal works 100 percent of the time,” Krasinski joked, before suggesting them to get married “right then and there”.

He shared that he has been ordained as a minister and can get them married. The actor then brought on their parents and friends along with Fischer, who served as the maid of honour, and Zac Brown, who performed “The man who loves you the most” for the loved up couple.

After Krasinski performed the wedding ceremony, he was joined by Carell, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez and Creed Bratton as wedding “guests”.

“There’s only one way out of this wedding. And Susan and John, because you elegantly ripped off our proposal, I think it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding too,” Krasinski said.

The couple then danced to “Forever” by Chris Brown.

This is the second time that Carell joined Krasinski on his show. Back in March, in the first episode of his show, Krasinski reunited with his former co-star to celebrate the 15th anniversary of “The Office”, aired in India on Star World.