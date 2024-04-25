ADVERTISEMENT

John Krasinski and Steve Carrell reunite for the first time in years for ‘IF’ promo

April 25, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

‘The Office’ stars are set to feature in Krasinski’s upcoming ‘IF’ and are joined by Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon and more

The Hindu Bureau

John Krasinski and Steve Carrell in the ‘IF’ promo

In a heartwarming reunion, The Office alums John Krasinski and Steve Carell came together in a promotional video for Krasinski’s upcoming directorial venture, IF, marking their first encounter in years and evoking nostalgia for fans of the beloved American sitcom.

Shared on social media by Krasinski himself, the video captures the moment, as Krasinski exclaims, “Reunited and it feeeeels so gooooood!”, echoing the sentiments of many thrilled fans.

In the footage, Krasinski and Carell share an affectionate embrace in a recording studio, reminiscing about their past collaborations. “We actually worked together on this little thing a long time ago,” Krasinski recalled fondly.

IF explores a world where children’s imaginary friends are real where Carell takes on the role of the main imaginary friend named Blue. Joining Carell and Krasinski in the star-studded cast are an array of actors including Ryan Reynolds, Louis Gossett Jr., Matt Damon, George Clooney, Maya Rudolph, and Bradley Cooper, among others.

IF is set to hit theaters on 17 May, 2024.

