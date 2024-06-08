John Hawkes joins cast of graphic novel series ‘Criminal’

American actor John Hawkes has joined the cast of Prime Video's graphic novel series, Criminal, in a recurring role, reported Deadline. He joins the previously announced cast of Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, Logan Browning, Pat Healy and Taylor Sele.

Criminal is an interconnecting world of criminal stories based on Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series. Hawkes has been cast as Sebastian Hyde, a harsh guy who is six months post-stroke and walks with a cane.

Hyde, formerly the largest shark in the shark tank, is now displaying some compassion - perhaps too much. Hyde, the proprietor of a gambling club, is the type of man whose name is synonymous with terror. One minute he is pleased by someone, the next he is a brutal enforcer.

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden are confirmed to direct the first four episodes. Brubaker will co-showrun with crime fiction author Jordan Harper. Brubaker and Harper EP alongside Sean Phillips, Sarah Carbiener and Philipp Barnett.

Legendary Television will also serve as an executive producer. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Hawkes can presently be seen in the fourth season of Issa Lopez's True Detective, which also stars Jodie Foster. In addition to acting, he penned and performed an original song on the show.

Previous productions include the independent film The Peanut Butter Falcon, Nicholas Winding Refn's murder drama Too Old to Die Young, the Deadwood reunion picture in which he reprises his role as Sol Star, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Hawkes received Best Actor at the Independent Spirit Awards for his depiction of real-life poet Mark O'Brien' in The Sessions, and he was nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award.

ALSO READ:Charlie Hunnam to headline live-action ‘Criminal’ series

He received an Independent Spirit Award and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Teardrop' in Winter's Bone. Hawkes has also written and performed music for TV and films. In addition to his song in True Detective: Night Country, he co-wrote a song with producer T-Bone Burnett for Peanut Butter Falcon; his song Bred and Buttered appears on the Winter's Bone soundtrack and he composed and performed Down with Mary for Too Late, reported Deadline.