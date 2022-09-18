John Constantine is back: Keanu Reeves to reprise role in new Warner Bros movie

Keanu Reeves in ‘Constantine’

Keanu Reeves is bringing back his fan-favourite character of John Constantine in the sequel to the blockbuster movie "Constantine".

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the follow-up movie has been green lit by Warner Bros, which had also backed the first part.

"Constantine" was based on DC Comics' "Hellblazer" comic book and raised over USD 230 million in worldwide gross when it was released in 2005.

The film featured Reeves as the titular exorcist who has the ability to perceive and communicate with half-angels and half-demons in their true forms and can travel between Earth and Hell.

Filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who had helmed the first movie, is returning for the sequel with veteran scribe Akiva Goldsman penning the script.

Goldsman will also produce via Weed Road Pictures, with JJ Abrams producing via Bad Robot with Hannah Minghella.

"Constantine" is the second film franchise of Reeves that the actor has revived with Warner Bros.

He most recently returned as Neo in "The Matrix Resurrections", the fourth instalment of his blockbuster "The Matrix" franchise.