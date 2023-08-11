John Cena’s ‘Vacation Friends 2’ official trailer out now

August 11, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

Makers of the upcoming film Vacation Friends 2 starring John Cena have unveiled the film’s official trailer. According to Deadline, the film is a sequel to its hit 2021 buddy comedy, which saw Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji become vacation friends with Meredith Hagner and John Cena.

In the second instalment, picking up after the passage of a few months, newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) invite their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for travelling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Steve Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best-laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos, as per Deadline.

Clay Tarver directed from his script co-written by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, with Todd Garner and Timothy M. Bourne producing, and Steve Pink and Sean Robins serving as exec producers. Tarver returned to direct Vacation Friends 2, with Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng and Jamie Hector rounding out the cast as new co-stars. Garner and Stuart Besser served as producers on the sequel.

The film will premiere exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories on August 25th.

