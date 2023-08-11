HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

John Cena’s ‘Vacation Friends 2’ official trailer out now

Clay Tarver directed from his script co-written by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley

August 11, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

ANI
First look of ‘Vacation Friends 2’

First look of ‘Vacation Friends 2’

Makers of the upcoming film Vacation Friends 2 starring John Cena have unveiled the film’s official trailer. According to Deadline, the film is a sequel to its hit 2021 buddy comedy, which saw Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji become vacation friends with Meredith Hagner and John Cena.

ALSO READ
John Cena's 'Vacation Friends 2' first look, release date out

In the second instalment, picking up after the passage of a few months, newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) invite their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for travelling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Steve Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best-laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos, as per Deadline.

Clay Tarver directed from his script co-written by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, with Todd Garner and Timothy M. Bourne producing, and Steve Pink and Sean Robins serving as exec producers. Tarver returned to direct Vacation Friends 2, with Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng and Jamie Hector rounding out the cast as new co-stars. Garner and Stuart Besser served as producers on the sequel.

The film will premiere exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories on August 25th.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.