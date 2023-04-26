ADVERTISEMENT

John Cena's 'Vacation Friends 2' first look, release date out

April 26, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

Clay Tarver directed from his script co-written by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley

ANI

First look of ‘Vacation Friends 2’

The popular vacation gang is coming back with its awaited sequel Vacation Friends 2. The production house has shared the premiere date and first look from the second instalment of the franchise.

The movie features actors Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner and John Cena in lead roles. The 20th Century Studios took to their Twitter handle on Tuesday to share the first look from the movie to mark the return of the cast for an exclusive fun ride.

The storyline of the first film watched was about an uptight couple (Howery, Orji) who made friends with a rowdy couple (Cena, Hagner) while on vacation in Mexico, witnessing their friendship take a weird turn when they got back home. According to Deadline, the sequel will pick up a few months after where it left at the end of Vacation Friends. The newly married couple Marcus and Emily invite their uninhibited besties Ron and Kyla who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. The main reason for travelling is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla's incarcerated father Reese is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus' best-laid plans and turning the vacation friends' perfect trip into a total mess.

Clay Tarver directed from his script co-written by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, with Todd Garner and Timothy M. Bourne producing, and Steve Pink and Sean Robins serving as exec producers. Tarver returned to direct Vacation Friends 2, with Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng and Jamie Hector rounding out the cast as new co-stars. Garner and Stuart Besser served as producers on the sequel. The film will premiere exclusively on August 25.

