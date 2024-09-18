GIFT a SubscriptionGift
John Cena to lead Mattel’s live-action ‘Matchbox’ film for Apple

The screenplay is penned by David Coggeshall, who wrote ‘The Family Plan’ for Apple, and Jonathan Tropper, known for ‘The Adam Project’

Published - September 18, 2024 01:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
John Cena

John Cena | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

John Cena is set to headline Matchbox, a live-action film based on the iconic Mattel car toyline. Apple Original Films has acquired the project, which is being developed by Skydance and Mattel Films. Sam Hargrave, known for directing the Extraction movies, will direct the feature.

‘Jackpot!’ movie review: Awkwafina, John Cena comedy is a tax on the stupid

The screenplay is penned by David Coggeshall, who wrote The Family Plan for Apple, and Jonathan Tropper, known for The Adam Project. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the film marks the first time Matchbox has been adapted for the big screen, even as Mattel’s other car brand, Hot Wheels, has been in Hollywood’s sights for years.

Matchbox was originally created in 1953 and acquired by Mattel in 1997. The brand originated when automotive enthusiast Jack Odell designed a small car that could fit in a matchbox for his daughter to take to school. This innovative idea led to the creation of a toy brand that has become a beloved classic.

Meeting Shah Rukh Khan was perfect end to wonderful India trip: John Cena

Producing the film are Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films. The project adds to the growing list of Skydance-Apple collaborations, including the upcoming adventure movie The Gorge and Fountain of Youth, directed by Guy Ritchie.

Cena also recently starred in Amazon’s Jackpot and is currently filming season two of Peacemaker.

Published - September 18, 2024 01:29 pm IST

