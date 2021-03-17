John Abraham’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ to release on May 13, will clash with ‘Radhe’

The Milap Zaveri-directed film, a sequel to Abraham’s 2018 hit, also stars Divya Khosla Kumar

Action drama “Satyameva Jayate 2”, starring John Abraham, will now arrive on Eid, a day early on May 13, in cinema halls.

The Milap Zaveri-directed film, a sequel to Abraham’s 2018 hit, will now clash with Salman Khan’s “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, also scheduled to be released on the same date.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Abraham, who features in the movie in a double role, took to Twitter and shared the film’s new poster.

“This Eid, it’s Satya vs Jay, as ladenge iss saal, dono Bharat maa ke laaal (this year, the fight is between two beloved sons of India). #SatyamevaJayate2 releasing on 13th May 2021,” the 48-year-old actor tweeted.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, “Satyameva Jayate 2” also stars Divya Khosla Kumar.

The sequel, a departure from the original’s Mumbai setting, will see Abraham’s character fighting corruption in Lucknow.

Recently, Khan also confirmed the release date of “Radhe” and announced that he will honour his commitment to release the film on Eid, synonymous with a release featuring the Bollywood superstar.