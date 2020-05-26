Movies

John Abraham to remake ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ in Hindi

A still from ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’

A still from ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’  

Directed by Sachy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the Malayalam, film released earlier this year and was a huge box office success

Actor-producer John Abraham’s banner JA Entertainment has acquired the Hindi remake rights of Malayalam action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Sachy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the film released earlier this year and was a huge box office success.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience,” said the actor.

“By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the COVID-19 crisis,” John said in a statement.

The 47-year-old action star has previously backed films like Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut Vicky Donor, and Madras Cafe, Rocky Handsome, Force 2, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Batla House, in which he also starred.

Earlier this year, it was announced that John is producing a biographical drama film based on the life of well-known social entrepreneur Revathi Roy.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 12:22:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/john-abraham-to-remake-ayyappanum-koshiyum-in-hindi/article31676971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY