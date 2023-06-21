John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh to lead Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’

June 21, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Actor John Abraham and director Nikkhil Advani are reuniting for an upcoming action drama titled Vedaa, the makers announced on Wednesday. Co-starring Sharvari Wagh, the film commenced its shoot in Rajasthan on June 20.

Vedaa is touted to bring “high-octane sequences and gripping action”, and sees Abraham in the role of a mentor, guiding and training Sharvari’s character, read a press note.

Abraham and Advani had previously collaborated on Salaam-e-Ishq (2007) and Batla House (2019). They also co-produced the film Sardar Ka Grandson in 2021.

“I am looking forward to giving my all for this project,” Abraham said in a statement. “This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honoured to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey.”

On reuniting with Abraham, Nikkhil Advani said, “Post Batla House, John and I were wondering how best to solidly our collaboration. With Vedaa we have found that hard-hitting story that can be elevated to a wider and broader audience with some incredible action. Sharvari is possibly one of the most hard-working actors I have had the pleasure of working with. The way she has got into the skin of the character and has made it her own is so inspiring.”

Vedaa is written by Aseem Arora (Mission Majnu, Cuttputlli, LucknowCentral) and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film is slated for release next year.

