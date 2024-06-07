ADVERTISEMENT

John Abraham, Sharvari, Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Vedaa' to be out on Independence Day

Updated - June 07, 2024 06:08 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 06:07 pm IST

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, ‘Vedaa’ is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das

ANI

‘Vedaa’ new poster | Photo Credit: @TheJohnAbraham/X

The release date of John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer Vedaa has been announced. The film will hit the theatres on Independence Day, August 15.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das. The film also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia.

As per a statement, the film "promises a jaw-dropping story filled with heart-pounding stunts and high-octane action." Director Nikkhil Advani earlier said in a statement, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired by real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers are crossed the audience gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa."

Madhu Bhojwani, producer, Emmay Entertainment said in a statement, "We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances and high-octane action and drama, perfect for a big screen experience." The film is written by Aseem Arora.

