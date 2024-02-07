ADVERTISEMENT

John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer ‘Vedaa’ gets a release date

February 07, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has directed ‘Vedaa’ from a script by Aseem Arora

PTI

Poster of ‘Vedaa’ | Photo Credit: @TheJohnAbraham/X

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's upcoming movie Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari in the lead roles, will be released in theatres on July 12, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film, dubbed as a "high-energy action-drama", marks a reunion between Abraham and Advani after the movies Salaam-e-Ishq and Batla House. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role.

Abraham, who last featured in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, also shared the news of the film's release date on Instagram.

The filmmaker has directed Vedaa from a script by Aseem Arora. The movie is produced by Zee Studios, Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Abraham's JA Entertainment.

Vedaa is not just a film. It’s inspired by real events, is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I’m glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed, the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa," Advani said in a statement.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said he is excited about the production banner's association with Advani and Abraham for the movie. “The film promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. The collaboration with John and Nikkhil adds an extra layer of anticipation and we are pleased to announce the release date," he said.

