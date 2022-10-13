Joe Manganiello joins ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ documentary as co-director

The makers are planning to release the documentary around the 50th anniversary of the game in 2024

PTI
October 13, 2022 17:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Manganiello | Photo Credit: Rich Fury

Actor Joe Manganiello is set to co-direct a documentary on the popular tabletop fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons with Kyle Newman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, produced by Multinational conglomerate company Hasbro and entertainment banner eOne, is billed as “the definitive documentary feature about the world’s greatest role playing game”.

According to Variety, the makers are planning to release the documentary around the 50th anniversary of the game in 2024.

Manganiello, who is the official ambassador of Dungeons & Dragons, will also serve as a producer on the project along with his brother Nick Manganiello, Anthony Savini and Cecily Tyler.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dungeons & Dragons was created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson. It was first published by Tactical Studies Rules, Inc. in 1974, and has been distributed by Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast since 1997.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The game, overseen by a player known as The Dungeon Master, sees others form an adventuring party that will embark on quests through fantasy worlds, in order to take their experience to the next level. Till now, more than 50 million fans have interacted with or played the game.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
documentary films
board games

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app