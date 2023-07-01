Jodhi May, Olivia Williams join ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’

July 01, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Actors Jodhi May and Olivia Williams and have joined the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming science-fiction series Dune: The Sisterhood, reported Deadline.

Pegged as a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (2021), the series will centre on the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a shadowy sisterhood with supernatural capabilities driving the politics and fate of the Dune universe. It will be set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s first Dune novel, published in 1965.

Williams, a British actor known for her roles in Rushmore, The Sixth Sense, The Father as well as Netflix series The Crown, has joined Dune: The Sisterhood as the character Tula Harkonnen. Shirley Henderson was initially cast in the role but exited the project in February.

Jodhi May (The Last of the Mohicans, The Witcher) has joined the series as Natalya after Indira Varma stepped down due to a scheduling conflict, Deadline claimed.

Anna Foerster has signed on to direct multiple episodes of the series including the pilot.DirectorJohan Renck had earlier exited the project in February.

Alison Schapker (Altered Carbon) is serving as showrunner and writer on Dune: The Sisterhood. The series is fronted by Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen.

According to the official logline, the show “follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Dune: Part Two, directed by Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, is releasing in theatres on November 3, 2023.

