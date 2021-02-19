Joaquin Phoenix to star in Ari Aster’s ‘Disappointment Blvd’

19 February 2021 13:12 IST

Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix is set to play the lead role in frequent collaborator Ari Aster’s upcoming feature film “Disappointment Blvd”.

The director-actor duo has previously worked on horror drama “Hereditary” (2018) and folk horror film “Midsommar” (2019).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, A24 is set to finance and produce the project.

Written by Aster, “Diappointment Blvd” is described as an “intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Aster will also produce the film with Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner.