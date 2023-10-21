HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Joaquin Phoenix to Mahershala Ali: 55 US celebs urge President Biden to call for ceasefire in Gaza

Celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Jon Stewart, Kristen Stewart, Susan Sarandon, Riz Ahmed, Ramy Youssef and Quinta Brunson have signed the letter

October 21, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

ANI
Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix | Photo Credit: TOBY MELVILLE

Over 50 celebrities in the US have written an open letter to President Joe Biden, urging a call for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel. Celebrities such as Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Jon Stewart, Kristen Stewart, Susan Sarandon, Mahershala Ali, Riz Ahmed, Ramy Youssef and Quinta Brunson have signed the letter, Variety reported.

"We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honour all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay - an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages," the letter read. The statement, distributed by the organization Artists 4 Ceasefire, also included a comment from UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, emphasizing the devastation inflicted on the population of Gaza by ongoing Israeli air strikes and blockades on water and power.

"Children and families in Gaza have practically run out of food, water, electricity, medicine and safe access to hospitals, following days of air strikes and cuts to all supply routes," Elder's statement read. "Gaza's sole power plant ran out of fuel Wednesday afternoon, shutting down electricity, water and wastewater treatment. Most residents can no longer get drinking water from service providers or household water through pipelines. The humanitarian situation has reached lethal lows, and yet all reports point to further attacks. Compassion and international law must prevail."

ALSO READ
Christopher Nolan says Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ movie will teach Hollywood studios a lesson

The signatories also include names such as Rooney Mara, Rosario Dawson, Ryan Coogler, Sandra Oh, Sebastian Silva, Shailene Woodley, Shaka King, Susan Sarandon, Vic Mensa, Wallace Shawn, Wanda Sykes, Channing Tatum, Cherien Dabis, Darius Marder, David Cross, Dominique Fishback, and Hasan Minhaj among others.

As per Variety, on October 7, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and taking over 200 hostages. The Israeli government has responded by launching a "complete siege" on Gaza, as Israel's Minister of defense Yoav Gallant described. More than 3,800 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, per the Ministry of Health of Palestine.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.