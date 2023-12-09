J.K. Simmons joins the cast of Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror No. 2’

December 09, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

J.K. Simmons is the latest actor to join the cast of Clint Eastwood’s Juror No. 2. The legal thriller had previously added Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette to its top billing. Additionally, it will feature Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Leslie Bibb, Chris Messina and Kiefer Sutherland.

Currently under production in Atlanta, USA, Juror. No 2 follows Hoult’s Justin Kemp, a family man who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma. Simmons will portray one of the jurors, reports stated.

J.K. Simmons is known for several iconic roles including his Academy Award-winning performance in Whiplash. He recently appeared in the John Swab-directed action thriller One Day as a Lion. He also voices Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man in the adult animated superhero series Invincible.

