ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Simmons joins the cast of Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror No. 2’

December 09, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

The legal thriller co-starring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette is currently filming in Atlanta, USA

The Hindu Bureau

J.K. Simmons accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for ‘Whiplash’ in 2015 | Photo Credit: John Shearer

J.K. Simmons is the latest actor to join the cast of Clint Eastwood’s Juror No. 2. The legal thriller had previously added Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette to its top billing. Additionally, it will feature Gabriel Basso, Zoey Deutch, Leslie Bibb, Chris Messina and Kiefer Sutherland.

ALSO READ
‘Invincible’ Season 2 Part 1 review: A slimmer, stronger sophomore outing

Currently under production in Atlanta, USA, Juror. No 2 follows Hoult’s Justin Kemp, a family man who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma. Simmons will portray one of the jurors, reports stated.

J.K. Simmons is known for several iconic roles including his Academy Award-winning performance in Whiplash. He recently appeared in the John Swab-directed action thriller One Day as a Lion. He also voices Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man in the adult animated superhero series Invincible.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US