JJ Abrams to collaborate with HBO Max for ‘Justice League Dark’ and two other series

Filmmaker JJ Abrams has signed up three projects with HBO Max, including a Justice League project based on the characters created by DC Comics, and a spin-off series based on Stephen King’s acclaimed novel The Shining.

All the projects, which have received straight-to-series orders, will be developed by Abram’s Bad Robot Productions in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television Group, HBO Max’s parent company Warner Media said in a statement.

The first project, “Overlook”, is a horror-thriller series inspired by and featuring iconic characters from The Shining.

The novel was famously adapted by legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick into a 1980 film. A sequel, titled “Doctor Sleep”, was released in 2019.

“Overlook” will explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction.

The project reunites Bad Robot, King and WBTV, who previously collaborated on the psychological-horror series “Castle Rock”, which had a two-season run on Hulu.

Abrams will also co-write series “Duster” with LaToya Morgan for the streaming service.

The show, set in the 1970’s Southwest, is about a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate who goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful. It will be produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The third project is “Justice League Dark”, which will be based on the characters created by DC Comics. Details of the project are limited at the moment.

“What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under JJ and Katie,” Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer, said.

“What could be better than an original JJ idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic IP from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max,” he added.

All three series will be executive produced by Abrams and Bad Robot’s head of television Ben Stephenson.