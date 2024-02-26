GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JioCinema teases war room drama ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series features Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lara Dutta, Prasanna and others

February 26, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ashutosh Rana, Jimmy Shergill in ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’

Ashutosh Rana, Jimmy Shergill in ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’

Marking the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes, JioCinema has dropped a sneak peek into Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, an upcoming web-series that takes the audience behind the scenes of landmark defence operations such as Balakot and the ensuing mission to bring back Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series features actors Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lara Dutta, Prasanna and others

The preview video offers a glimpse into the intricacies of the Balakot operation, delving into lesser-known aspects, strategies, and challenges that shaped the trajectory of events.

Commenting on the anniversary, actor Jimmy Shergill said in a statement, “5 years ago on 14th February, our brave hearts at Pulwama gave the supreme sacrifice on the line of duty. While we will never forget the sacrifice of our martyrs, we couldn’t stop beaming with pride when for the first we watched our country fight back! The Balakot airstrike, was a stern message that stemmed from the resilience and courage of our nation and armed forces. India took a firm stand and this date will remain etched in the nation’s heart forever- India will never forget. Being a part of this series has only heightened my respect for the jawans as I relived a defining moment in our country’s history.”

“Coming from an armed forces background, I understand the bravery, sacrifice, and love for country firsthand. The martyrs of Pulwama made the ultimate sacrifice 5 years ago, however the Balakot air strike, filled us with national pride. On the anniversary of this historic defense operation, this sneak peek aims to honour every soldier, with or without of uniform, who reshaped our nation’s defence narrative,” added Lara Dutta.

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond will stream soon on JioCinema.

