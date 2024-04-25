JioCinema announces price cuts for premium content, subscription plans start at Rs 29 per month

April 25, 2024 02:12 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

JioCinema has announced significant price cuts for its premium content subscriptions, making entertainment more accessible than ever before. The platform, known for its diverse array of offerings, including Hollywood blockbusters, TV shows, and kids' programming, unveiled subscription plans starting at an astonishingly low price of Rs 29 per month.

The newly introduced plans promise subscribers access to a plethora of premium content, both online and offline, in 4K quality. Whether it's binge-watching foreign movies, diving into TV series, or keeping the little ones entertained with kids' programming, JioCinema attempts to cater to diverse tastes and preferences with content available in five languages.

These plans offer ad-free viewing and access to exclusive series, movies, and TV entertainment on any device, including connected TVs. JioCinema has introduced a 'family plan' priced at just Rs 89 per month, allowing up to four simultaneous screen accesses.

Existing premium members of JioCinema are not left behind, as they can upgrade to the family plan at no additional cost, unlocking even more benefits and flexibility in their viewing experience. JioCinema will continue to provide free access to sports content, including the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), along with thousands of hours of entertainment content, all available through the platform's ad-supported offering.

Moreover, JioCinema has strengthened its partnerships with major global studios such as Peacock, HBO, Paramount, and Warner Bros Discovery, ensuring that subscribers have access to the latest Hollywood releases and blockbuster series. Iconic titles like Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon,Oppenheimer, and Barbie are now also available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi, catering to a wide audience across India.

ALSO READ:JioCinema new home to HBO and Warner Bros content in India

With a multi-year pact between Viacom18 Media and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, subscribers can look forward to exclusive content such as Succession and The Last of Us, alongside early access to popular shows from TV channel Colors, Nickelodeon, and the entire Colors suite of local language channels.