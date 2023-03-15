‘Jinny’s Kitchen’: ‘Parasite’ actor Choi Woo Shik on working with BTS’ V

March 15, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

A Korean cooking reality show titled Jinny’s Kitchen has premiered on Prime Video. It follows five Korean celebs who play the roles of restaurant staff and serve mouthwatering Korean cuisine to diners in the exotic town of Bacalar in Mexico. Serving popular takeout meals and Korean street cuisine, including kimbap, tteokbokki, and more are popular Korean celebrities Lee Seo-jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and boy band BTS’ V.

Parasitefame Choi Woo Shik, in a statement, opened up about working on the show. “Being in a popular travel destination, it was really fun. There were all kinds of people from all over the world, some with whom I became friends. A lot of them were there just for vacation. As everyone was there for vacation, they were open to trying new things, willing to meet new people, and rated our food very positively. So I think I felt encouraged by all of that,” he said.

Speaking about working with K-pop heartthrob and Korean boy band BTS’ singer V, the youngest of the lot, he said, “The four of us have already spent a lot of time together, but since V is new, when we gave him a task he would put his best foot forward. I got to see a new side of him. I’ve always thought he was really young, just a dongsaeng (like a younger brother). He exceeded my expectations. It was a sight to see.”

Starring Lee Seo Jin as the restaurant‘s President, Jung Yu Mi as the Director, Park Seo Joon as General Manager, Choi Woo Shik and the idol star V as Interns, the first four episodes of Jinny’s Kitchen are now streaming on Prime Video, with weekly releases until May 12th.

