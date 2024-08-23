‘Jingo’: Dhananjaya to play the lead in ‘Daredevil Musthafa’ director Shashank Soghal’s next

Kannada star ‘Daali’ Dhananjaya will play the lead in Daredevil Musthafa director Shashank Soghal’s next. The film, to be produced by Dhananjaya’s Daali Pictures and B Narendra Reddy’s Trishul Visionary Studios, is titled Jingo.

The trailer shows Dhananjaya in a room full of different types of guns and firearms as the actor narrates a tale of a flock of sheep. The actor is then seen choosing a microphone as his strongest weapon before going on to address a rally with a powerful speech. The title promo hints at a political thriller.

Shashank and Dhananjaya had collaborated in Daredevil Musthafa, which released in 2023. The crowd-funded Kannada film was presented by Dhananjaya’s Daali Pictures.

Jingo is from a story written by Haaris Ahmad. Raghavendra Mayakonda has penned the film’s dialogues while Shashank and Ravi Ranjan have written the additional screenplay.

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya is awaiting the release of the two-part gangster drama Uttarakaanda. His last Kannada film was Kotee, which hit the screens on June 14, 2024.