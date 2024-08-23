GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Jingo’: Dhananjaya to play the lead in ‘Daredevil Musthafa’ director Shashank Soghal’s next

Kannada star Dhananjaya will play the lead in ‘Jingo’, directed by Shashank Soghal, and co-produced by Daali Pictures

Published - August 23, 2024 06:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dhananjaya in ‘Jingo’.

Dhananjaya in ‘Jingo’. | Photo Credit: Daali Pictures/YouTube

Kannada star ‘Daali’ Dhananjaya will play the lead in Daredevil Musthafa director Shashank Soghal’s next. The film, to be produced by Dhananjaya’s Daali Pictures and B Narendra Reddy’s Trishul Visionary Studios, is titled Jingo.

‘Powder’ movie review: Diganth and a troupe of quirky characters deliver a unique dramedy

The trailer shows Dhananjaya in a room full of different types of guns and firearms as the actor narrates a tale of a flock of sheep. The actor is then seen choosing a microphone as his strongest weapon before going on to address a rally with a powerful speech. The title promo hints at a political thriller.

Shashank and Dhananjaya had collaborated in Daredevil Musthafa, which released in 2023. The crowd-funded Kannada film was presented by Dhananjaya’s Daali Pictures.

Jingo is from a story written by Haaris Ahmad. Raghavendra Mayakonda has penned the film’s dialogues while Shashank and Ravi Ranjan have written the additional screenplay.

ALSO READ:Dhananjaya interview: On ‘Kotee’ and why he loves the middle-class hero

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya is awaiting the release of the two-part gangster drama Uttarakaanda. His last Kannada film was Kotee, which hit the screens on June 14, 2024.

