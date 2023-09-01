HamberMenu
Jimmy Shergill’s Netflix series ‘Choona’ gets premiere date

The cast includes Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt

September 01, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Choona’ 

A still from ‘Choona’  | Photo Credit: Kushal Kapoor/Netflix

Netflix on Thursday announced that the heist comedy series Choona, starring Jimmy Shergill, will premiere on September 29. The series is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, known for Taj Mahal 1989and Ghoomketu. It was earlier slated for release on August 3.

Choona will take viewers on an exhilarating ride through a whirlwind of vengeance and chaos as the resilient team of underdogs comes together to settle the score against formidable politician, Shukla Ji, played by Shergill, according to a press release.

The cast also includes Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt. Choona marks Shergill's first collaboration with Netflix. He has previously appeared in OTT shows such as Rangbaaz Phirse and Your Honor. The series is produced by Flying Saucer.

Watch the trailer here...

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema / television

Top News Today

