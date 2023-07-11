ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Shergill's Netflix series 'Choona' gets a release date

July 11, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

‘Choona’, starring Jimmy Shergill, is a heist comedy drama written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra

ANI

Jimmy Shergill | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Jimmy Shergill, on Tuesday, announced the release date of his upcoming heist comedy drama web series Choona. Taking to Instagram, Jimmy shared a special announcement video. The show is all set to stream on Netflix from August 3.

Produced by Flying Saucer and written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, Choona stars Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt in key roles.

Sharing his excitement Jimmy Shergill said, “This is my first outing with Netflix and I am looking forward to Choona. As an actor, I have always been inclined towards stories that push me to explore my capabilities. Also, as an audience myself, I personally like narratives that are engaging, character driven and bring out the flavour of our rich cultural backdrop. Choona gave me an opportunity to play a character that’s spiteful yet appealing, which to me is unique. Jimmy was earlier seen in the web series Your Honour which streamed on Sony Liv.”

