Jimmy Kimmel’s new weed reality series ‘High Hopes’to debut on 4/20

March 19, 2024 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

The six-part series will follow the story of two brothers taking forward the oldest cannabis business in Hollywood

The Hindu Bureau

Jimmy Kimmel’s High Hopes | Photo Credit: YouTube/Hulu

Jimmy Kimmel’s production company, Kimmelot, is gearing up for a high-stakes venture with Hulu. The entertainment mogul is set to produce a groundbreaking weed reality series titled High Hopes in collaboration with ITV America, slated to debut on April 20, a symbolic date in cannabis culture.

The series delves into the world of legalized marijuana in Los Angeles, spotlighting the journey of two Belarus-born brothers, Slava and Mishka, as they navigate the complexities of running their cannabis business, MMD - the oldest cannabis dispensary in Hollywood.

From catering to a diverse clientele of weed enthusiasts to managing their laid-back yet dedicated team, the brothers aim to elevate their brand to new heights, culminating in the release of their premium cannabis line on the iconic 4/20.

Executive produced by Kimmel along with Scott Lonker, Ben Steinbauer, Tim Cohen-Laurie, and Karl Hollandt, High Hopes promises an inside look into the challenges and triumphs of the burgeoning cannabis industry.

