Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney decline hosting the Oscars 2025

Kimmel, who has hosted the prestigious event four times, made his decision before his summer break from ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Published - July 30, 2024 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney

Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney | Photo Credit: THG/AP

ABC faces a challenging search for a new Oscars host as both Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney have declined the role. Kimmel, who has hosted the prestigious event four times, made his decision before his summer break from Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Mulaney, fresh off his critically acclaimed John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA, waited for Kimmel’s official decline before also passing on the opportunity.

Oscars 2024: Highlights from Jimmy Kimmel’s opening monologue

Kimmel has been fairly loyal to The Walt Disney Company and has been a frequent host for major events, including the Oscars in 2017, 2018, 2023, and 2014, as well as the Emmys three times. His passing on reprising his role as host leaves a cumbersome gap for ABC to fill.

Despite the success of his recent show, as well as emerging as a fan-favourite choice as Oscar host following his memorable award presentation at last year’s event, Mulaney has chosen to focus on his upcoming projects and stand-up dates rather than taking on hosting duties. His decision further complicates ABC’s efforts to secure a high-profile host for the event.

Jimmy Kimmel’s new weed reality series ‘High Hopes’to debut on 4/20

In addition to finding an Oscars host, ABC is also on the lookout for someone to host the Emmys, scheduled to air on September 15. The Oscars, meanwhile, broadcast on March 2, leaving the network with limited time to finalize their plans.

