Jimmy Fallon’s blackface controversy: Jamie Foxx comes to comedian's support

Fallon, who hosts ‘The Tonight Show’ on NBC, has apologised for the two-decade old clip from his ‘Saturday Night Live!’ days

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx has defended popular TV host Jimmy Fallon who has landed in a controversy after his old blackface video resurfaced on social media.

Fallon, who hosts “The Tonight Show” on NBC, has apologised for the two-decade old clip from his “Saturday Night Live!” days where he is impersonating comedian Chris Rock using blackface, a type of makeup used by a non-black performer in an attempt to play a person of colour.

Foxx came out in the comedian’s support as he commented on an Instagram post about the controversy by news outlet ENews.

“(Fallon) was doing an impression of Chris Rock. It wasn’t blackface. We comedians I know it’s a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch,” the 52-year-old actor said.

The “Just Mercy” star then referenced to his former sketch show “Living in Color”, saying it involved “(playing) every race.”

“Let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry,” he added.

On Wednesday, Fallon apologised for making the “terrible decision” of wearing the blackface for the sketch.

“In 2000, while on ‘SNL’, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.

“I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable,” Fallon, 45, said.

Fallon’s infamous “SNL” sketch has resurfaced and criticised time and again on social media, but this is the first time the talk show host has addressed it.

