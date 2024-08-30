Jiiva, Priya Bhavani Shankar to star in ‘Black’; first look out

Black is the title of the upcoming Tamil thriller film starring Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the makers announced on Thursday (August 29).

The makers unveiled a first-look poster featuring Jiiva to announce the news. The poster features the actor with a baseball bat in an eerie backdrop.

Directed by debutant KG Balasubramani, the upcoming film also features actors Vivek Prasanna, Shah Ra, and Swayamsiddha Das in pivotal roles. Other details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast remain unknown at the moment.

With music composed by Sam CS, Black has cinematography by Gokul Benoy and editing by Philomin Raj. SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu, P Gopinath and Thana Prabaharan R have produced the film, which is set to release in theatres in September.

