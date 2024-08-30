GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jiiva, Priya Bhavani Shankar to star in ‘Black’; first look out

Directed by debutant KG Balasubramani, the upcoming film also features actors Vivek Prasanna, Shah Ra, and Swayamsiddha Das in pivotal roles

Published - August 30, 2024 05:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
first look of ‘Black’

first look of ‘Black’ | Photo Credit: @Potential_st/X

Black is the title of the upcoming Tamil thriller film starring Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the makers announced on Thursday (August 29).

The makers unveiled a first-look poster featuring Jiiva to announce the news. The poster features the actor with a baseball bat in an eerie backdrop.

‘Lubber Pandhu’ trailer: Harish Kalyan takes on Attakathi Dinesh in cricket drama

Directed by debutant KG Balasubramani, the upcoming film also features actors Vivek Prasanna, Shah Ra, and Swayamsiddha Das in pivotal roles. Other details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast remain unknown at the moment.

With music composed by Sam CS, Black has cinematography by Gokul Benoy and editing by Philomin Raj. SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu, P Gopinath and Thana Prabaharan R have produced the film, which is set to release in theatres in September.

Arulnithi interview: On ‘Demonte Colony 2’ and building a franchise

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.